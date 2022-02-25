5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

VNP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$198.74 million and a PE ratio of -204.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

