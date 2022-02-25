608,340 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 608,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,449,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

