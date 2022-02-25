65,700 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,860,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,445,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Accolade by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 922,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

