78,636 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,636 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST stock opened at $505.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

