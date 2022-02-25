8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGHT. Barclays reduced their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.68.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

