$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.40 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,191. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
