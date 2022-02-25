$91.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $91.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.30 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $378.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $381.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $415.30 million, with estimates ranging from $406.80 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

FBNC stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

