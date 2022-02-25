$92.50 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to report $92.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $104.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $436.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $459.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 223,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

