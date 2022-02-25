$959.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $959.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $974.63 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

