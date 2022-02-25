A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $6,554,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in A. O. Smith by 387.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

