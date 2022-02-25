AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.37

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 84631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.