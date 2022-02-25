AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in AbbVie by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,837. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

