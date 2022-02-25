AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 26.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $145.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

