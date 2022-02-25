AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.29

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.29 and last traded at $146.18, with a volume of 64023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

