AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 231.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCL. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

