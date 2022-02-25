Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Absolute Software by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 229.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 2,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,040. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $448.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

