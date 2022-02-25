ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 733,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
ACAD stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
Further Reading
