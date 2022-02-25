Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

