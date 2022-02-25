ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.