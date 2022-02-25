ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $34.53. 22,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $41.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

