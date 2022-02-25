Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

