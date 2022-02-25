ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.08. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,253 shares of company stock worth $40,238 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACNB by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.