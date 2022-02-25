Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
