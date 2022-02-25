Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 162,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,692. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

