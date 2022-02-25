Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.
Addus HomeCare stock traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 162,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,692. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
