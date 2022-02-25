Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,137. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $361.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.

