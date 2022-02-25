Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.77 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.
NASDAQ:AERI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,137. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $361.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
