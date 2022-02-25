AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 319,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 516,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 330,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

