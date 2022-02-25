Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $161.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,510,000 after buying an additional 323,672 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

