Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.