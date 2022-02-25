Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 513,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,866. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

