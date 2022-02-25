Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

AEM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 295,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

