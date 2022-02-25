Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 9.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.99. 21,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,136,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get Agora alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Agora by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.