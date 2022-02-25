Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 587,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

