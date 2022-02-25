Air Canada’s (AC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.27. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.