Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of AIRT opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.56 million, a PE ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. Air T has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 433.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
