Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €165.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($187.50) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.49% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €108.92 ($123.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.85. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

