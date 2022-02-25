Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

