AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$1.00. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 31,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.85 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

