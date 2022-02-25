Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

ALRM traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. 3,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,536. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

