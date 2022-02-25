Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $95.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

