Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

