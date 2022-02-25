Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 978,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 931,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 710,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.09 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

