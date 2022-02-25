Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

ALEC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.81. 17,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,721. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 176,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alector by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 57,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

