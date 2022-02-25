Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 19,643 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

