Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 301 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $250.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

