Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

