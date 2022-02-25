Alexandria Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $370.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.