Alexandria Capital LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,994.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,322.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

