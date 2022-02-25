Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

