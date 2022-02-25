Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $123,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

