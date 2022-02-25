Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

BABA stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. 436,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $250.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

